Northeast chief ministers have strongly backed 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian armed forces’ cross-border strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, calling it a powerful response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the operation on X, writing "जय हिन्द 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor", while Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma declared, “India remembers and India fights back. There is no room for terrorism. Jai Hind.”

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang hailed the mission as a reflection of India’s "unwavering resolve," praising the armed forces for delivering justice and upholding the dignity of Indian mothers. “Their courage protects our sovereignty,” he said.

Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh echoed the sentiment, stating, “The wounds of Pahalgam still ache, but today, justice has begun to answer. Jai Hind!” in reference to the attack that claimed 26 lives.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also voiced support, writing simply: “भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor.”

"Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Bharat Mata Ki Jai," the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on X.

The unified chorus from Northeast leaders underscores the political and emotional significance of the operation, with bipartisan support rallying behind the armed forces' action.