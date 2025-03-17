The Momentum Northeast 2025, a three-day economic development summit and expo, will take place from March 21-23 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Center in Guwahati, Assam. Now in its fourth edition, the event aims to showcase the Northeast region's investment potential and create networking opportunities for businesses.

Organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the Government of Assam as the partner state, the summit will feature exhibitions across multiple sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, tourism, and information technology.

"The Northeast Region has immense economic potential as a gateway to Southeast Asia," notes the event brochure. "It connects economically dynamic and significant geographies in the world."

The summit will include panel discussions on topics such as fostering entrepreneurship, leveraging government schemes, and exploring investment opportunities in the region. Workshops on agricultural innovation, tourism development, and renewable energy are also scheduled.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to showcase their products and technologies while connecting with potential partners, investors, and government representatives. Previous editions of the event have seen participation from various industries, institutions, and development sectors.

The event highlights the Northeast's strategic importance, with its rich natural resources, energy potential, and highly educated workforce. With comprehensive government support for infrastructure development and enhanced connectivity, organisers believe the region presents significant opportunities for businesses looking to expand into Southeast Asia.