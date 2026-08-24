Northeast Frontier Railway achieves 42 MWp solar capacity, saves Rs 13 crore in two years
Northeast Frontier Railway has reached 42 MWp of solar power capacity, the highest in Indian Railways. The expansion has cut electricity costs, saved about Rs 13 crore and more capacity is being added.
- Officials said solar expansion remained a priority over the past few years
- Panels now cover more than 200 major stations across the zone
- The installations are generating electricity while lowering the railway's power bills
Northeast Frontier Railway has achieved a total solar power generation capacity of 42 MWp, the highest across the Indian Railways network, according to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northeast Frontier Railway.
Speaking in Guwahati, Sharma said the railway zone has placed strong emphasis on expanding solar energy generation over the past two to three years as part of efforts to promote renewable energy and reduce electricity costs.
He said solar panels have been installed at more than 200 major railway stations across the Northeast Frontier Railway network, helping generate electricity and reduce the organisation’s power expenditure.
According to Sharma, the use of solar energy has helped Northeast Frontier Railway save approximately Rs 13 crore over the last two years.
He added that work is currently underway to increase the solar generation capacity by an additional 9 MWp, further strengthening the railway zone’s renewable energy infrastructure.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today