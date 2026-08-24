Northeast Frontier Railway achieves 42 MWp solar capacity, saves Rs 13 crore in two years

Northeast Frontier Railway has achieved a total solar power generation capacity of 42 MWp, the highest across the Indian Railways network, according to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northeast Frontier Railway.

Speaking in Guwahati, Sharma said the railway zone has placed strong emphasis on expanding solar energy generation over the past two to three years as part of efforts to promote renewable energy and reduce electricity costs.

He said solar panels have been installed at more than 200 major railway stations across the Northeast Frontier Railway network, helping generate electricity and reduce the organisation’s power expenditure.

According to Sharma, the use of solar energy has helped Northeast Frontier Railway save approximately Rs 13 crore over the last two years.

He added that work is currently underway to increase the solar generation capacity by an additional 9 MWp, further strengthening the railway zone’s renewable energy infrastructure.