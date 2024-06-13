The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced a significant operational change, converting the Lumding-Tinsukia Express into a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) service, accompanied by revised train numbers.

The current Lumding-Tinsukia Express, previously operating under train numbers 15901/15902, will now run as train numbers 75601/75602. This transformation aims to enhance service efficiency and passenger convenience on this route.

The new DEMU service will commence on June 15, 2024, with train number 75601 (Lumding to Tinsukia) and train number 75602 (Tinsukia to Lumding) beginning operations the following day, June 16, 2024.

In addition to this change, NFR has announced the cancellation of specific trains due to operational challenges in the narrow-gauge section. The affected services are:

Train number 52541 (New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling) Passenger and train number 02541 (Kurseong-Darjeeling) Special on June 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2024.

Train number 52540 (Darjeeling-New Jalpaiguri) Passenger and train number 02540 (Darjeeling-Kurseong) Special on June 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2024.

Passengers are advised to note these changes and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

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