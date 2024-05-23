Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced a significant opportunity for sports enthusiasts with the publication of a recruitment notification aimed at filling 24 diverse posts under the Sports Quota. Applications are invited online from eligible sports persons, who must be Indian citizens. The recruitment drive will encompass various positions ranging from Level-1 to 5 within the organization. The deadline for submission of applications is set for 09.06.2024.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply via the official website www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in, ensuring a thorough review of all stipulated details. The recruitment is open to individuals excelling in sports such as Weightlifting, Golf, Boxing, Cycling, Cricket, Badminton, Football, and Table Tennis.

Applicants must fall within the age bracket of 18-25 years as of 01st July 2024 for Level 4 and 5 positions, and as of 01st January 2024 for posts categorized under Level 1 to 3. Furthermore, candidates are required to possess the minimum prescribed educational qualifications along with noteworthy sports achievements as per the norms outlined in the notification. Only sportspersons currently active and boasting sports achievements in recognized championships/events held on or after 01.04.2021 will be considered for appointment.

Tentative trial dates are scheduled for 20th and 28th June 2024, and candidates are advised to prepare themselves adequately for trials in their respective sports disciplines. The selection process will entail trials of sports performance followed by an interview and assessment of sports achievements, educational qualifications, among other criteria. Appointment offers will be made strictly based on merit.