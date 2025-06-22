Northeast Frontier Railway ramps up green rail vision with focus on 100 per cent electrification across the zone

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered in Maligaon, has accelerated its efforts toward achieving 100 per cent electrification across its operational zone, marking a major stride in sustainable and energy-efficient railway infrastructure for the Northeast.

In line with this objective, Sandeep Kumar, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) of NFR, conducted statutory inspections of three newly electrified railway sections to ensure they meet the required safety standards before being commissioned for commercial use under 25 kV AC electric traction.

Strategic Sections Inspected:

Chaparmukh–Hojai Second Line (Lumding Division):

Covering 46 track kilometres (TKM), this section is poised to improve central Assam’s connectivity while helping decongest busy rail corridors.

Azara–Dudhnoi Section (Rangiya Division):

Spanning 99.32 TKM and 20.44 route kilometres (RKM), electrification of this line is expected to ease train movement between lower Assam and western parts of the zone, facilitating better regional linkage.

Duliajan–Tinsukia and Tinsukia–Dibrugarh Sections (Tinsukia Division):

Electrification of these Upper Assam routes, crucial for both passenger and freight transport, represents a strategic upgrade to one of the region’s most important railway corridors.

Speaking on the development, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), said, “These electrified corridors will significantly boost operational efficiency, increase line capacity, and ensure greater reliability across key rail routes.”

The electrification drive is not just a step towards modernising the region’s railways but also aligns with India’s national goal of achieving green and sustainable transportation.