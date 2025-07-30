IIT Guwahati begins survey for integrated garbage treatment system in NFR railway colonies

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has launched a detailed survey for setting up an Integrated Garbage Treatment System at Maligaon and Pandu Railway Colonies under Lumding Division, a move aimed to promote environmental sustainability and scientific waste management.

The survey is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), under an MoU signed with NFR. IITG will provide technical consultancy and carry out field studies to assess the feasibility, design, and implementation strategy of the proposed system.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR), outlining infrastructure needs, cost estimates, treatment methods, and timelines, will be submitted upon survey completion.

The system will emphasize waste segregation at source, composting, recycling, and scientific disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste—aligned with Swachh Bharat Mission and national waste management protocols.

The initiative aims to enhance hygiene and living standards for railway staff and reduce the environmental impact of railway operations, contributing to a zero-waste colony model.

NFR has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development and innovation for the well-being of its employees and surrounding communities.