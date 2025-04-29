Guwahati railway station has received a major security upgrade with the installation of 135 AI-powered CCTV cameras and 20 panic buttons, aimed at boosting passenger safety and operational control. The move is part of the Northeast Frontier Railway's (NF Railway) wider plan to modernise surveillance across its network.

Equipped with facial recognition and intrusion detection capabilities, the system is designed to detect and flag known criminals and alert authorities in real time if cameras are tampered with. "In Guwahati railway station, the new system of AI-based Surveillance System of CCTV camera network has been started. A total of 135 cameras have been installed across various important locations," said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway.

The AI system is supported by 24/7 monitoring at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) control room. Panic buttons installed at 20 critical spots allow passengers in distress to send instant alerts to authorities, ensuring a rapid response.

"At Guwahati railway station, we have RPF control room where round-the-clock monitoring is being done... Whenever they get any alert from the AI system or the panic button, they are immediately pressed into service," Sharma said.

A new Escort Mobilisation Hall has also been launched to streamline the deployment of RPF personnel. The hall functions as a central coordination hub, enhancing emergency response efficiency at one of the region’s busiest transport hubs.

NF Railway is gradually rolling out similar upgrades at other stations, including Haiborgaon. While cameras have been installed there, panic buttons and additional safety features will follow. "The new technology was first started at Guwahati railway station. Gradually, we are planning to extend it to other important stations also," Sharma added.

Currently, more than 1,000 surveillance cameras are active across 50 key stations under NF Railway, with upgrades ongoing.

Beyond stations, NF Railway has installed high-resolution CCTV cameras at 28 level crossing gates and eliminated 28 such crossings in the past year through the construction of overbridges and underpasses. "Focus is being given to improve the safety at the level crossing gates," Sharma said.