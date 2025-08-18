NE Frontier Railway to install 145 automatic ticket vending machines at 69 stations
145 ATVMs installed at 69 stations by NF Railway. Machines expected to cut queues at ticket counters. Smart cards and QR codes to facilitate ticket purchases.
- Northeast Frontier Railway installs 145 ATVMs across 69 stations
- ATVMs operate 24x7 allowing ticket purchase via smart cards or QR codes
- Smart cards can be recharged at nominated ticket counters
The Northeast Frontier Railway, on August 18, announced the installation of 145 automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) at 69 stations under its jurisdiction.
The move by the NF Railway aims to reduce queues at counters.
These ATVMs will function as 24x7 unmanned kiosks, enabling passengers to purchase unreserved tickets using smart cards or QR codes, the NFR said in a release.
"Smart cards can be recharged at nominated ticket counters, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience," it said.
Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma also said that punctuality performance has shown marked improvement, with mail and express trains recording a considerable rise against the Railway Board's target of 85 per cent.
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