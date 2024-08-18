In a landmark move, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has inaugurated the “Karmveer Puraskar” awards, a new initiative aimed at recognizing extraordinary acts of bravery and dedication within the railway community. This prestigious award, introduced for the first time in the NFR zone, highlights the commitment of both ordinary citizens and railway employees whose actions have significantly contributed to the safety and well-being of passengers.

The inaugural ceremony, held during the Independence Day celebrations, saw the General Manager of N.F. Railway, Shri Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, presenting the awards. Each recipient received a citation and a cash prize as a token of appreciation for their commendable efforts. Shri Shrivastava lauded the awardees, emphasizing that their courage and dedication embody the core values of the Indian Railways. He expressed immense pride in the honorees, whose actions have not only ensured the safety of countless lives but also set a standard for others to follow.

A standout moment in the ceremony was the recognition of Smt. Supriti Acharjee, a resident of Bilthai in North Tripura. Despite not being a railway employee, Smt. Acharjee displayed exceptional vigilance on August 7, 2024, when she discovered a rail fracture between Dharmanagar and Panisagar stations. Acting quickly and with great courage, she alerted the railway administration through Helpline No. 139 and mobilized local residents to prevent a potential catastrophe. Her selfless actions were crucial in averting disaster, earning her the title of “Karmveer” and a well-deserved cash reward.

Other recipients of the “Karmveer Puraskar” include Shri Lakshmi Rajak, Track Maintainer-I at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) under the Katihar (KIR) Division, who identified a rail fracture near New Jalpaiguri Yard; Shri Ajay Kumar Maurya, Assistant TL & AC in Tinsukia (TSK) Division, who swiftly managed an electrical short circuit on the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express; and Shri S.K. Shoriful, Pointsman-B at Thingou in Lumding (LMG) Division, who averted a train disaster during a track washout.

Additional honorees include Shri Mukesh Kumar Rajak, Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Chaparmukh (LMG) Division, who played a pivotal role in removing unauthorized structures and intercepting narcotics; and Smt. Sarika Kumari, Lady Sub-Inspector at New Jalpaiguri (KIR) Division, who apprehended a notorious criminal while risking her life. Also recognized were Shri Kanak Basu, Sub-Inspector at Hasimara (APDJ) Division, for his work in curbing touting activities and recovering PRS tickets, and Shri Amitabh Gogoi, Assistant Sub-Inspector at Tinsukia (TSK) Division, for seizing over 57 grams of brown sugar and apprehending drug peddlers. Shri Jitu Das, Constable at Rangiya (RNY) Division, was lauded for rescuing three human trafficking victims, while Shri Milan Kumar Minj, Track Maintainer-III at Alipurduar (APDJ) Division, was honored for preventing a potential accident by addressing missing rail clips on a critical bridge.

The “Karmveer Puraskar” awards, now an annual feature in the NFR, aim to foster a culture of bravery and exemplary service, inspiring both railway personnel and civilians across the Indian Railways to uphold the highest standards of safety and integrity.