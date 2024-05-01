The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the introduction of a special one-way train from Guwahati to Sealdah.

This move aims to clear the rush of passengers.

This special train numbered 05623, is scheduled to start its journey on 2nd May 2024, which is a Thursday.

The train will pass through several stations including Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, and finally reach Sealdah.

Other stoppages include Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, New Farakka Jn., Pakur, Sainthia Jn., Barddhaman Jn., and Dakshineswar.

The train consists of 21 ICF coaches, which include one AC-2 tier, five AC-3 tier, nine Sleeper Class, four General Second Class, and two GSLR/D coaches.



Also Read: New special trains to roll out from Guwahati and New Tinsukia

North Frontier Railway (NFR) has also announced weekly special train services from Guwahati and New Tinsukia to cater to the surge in summer travellers. One special train will run from Guwahati to Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, while another will connect New Tinsukia to SMVT Bengaluru. Each train will make nine round trips.

Both the special trains are being launched to accommodate passengers with AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, and Sleeper Class coaches. Train no. 05636 (Guwahati to Shri Ganganagar) Special will depart from Guwahati every Wednesday at 18:15 hours from May 1 to June 26 and reach Shri Ganganagar at 03:30 hours on Saturday.

On the other hand, train no. 05635 (Shri Ganganagar to Guwahati) Special will leave Shri Ganganagar every Sunday at 13:20 hours from May 5 to June 30 and arrive at Guwahati at 00:25 hours on Wednesday.

Train number 05952 (New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru) Special will depart from New Tinsukia at 18:45 hours every Thursday between May 2 and June 27. It will arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 09:00 hours on Sunday. On the return journey, train number 05951 (SMVT Bengaluru-New Tinsukia) Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 00:30 hours every Monday between May 6 and July 1. It will arrive at New Tinsukia at 13:15 hours on Wednesday.