To address the surge in passenger demand during the summer, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the launch of two additional pairs of weekly special trains. These new services aim to improve rail connectivity between Northeast India, North Bengal, Bihar, and Northern India, thereby boosting trade and economic activities in these regions.

Train Details:

1. Guwahati – Anand Vihar Terminal Special:

Train No. 05671 (Guwahati to Anand Vihar Terminal):

Departure: Every Wednesday from July 24 to August 14, 2024, at 15:00 hours

Arrival: Anand Vihar Terminal at 08:50 hours on Friday

Train No. 05672 (Anand Vihar Terminal to Guwahati):

Departure: Every Friday from July 26 to August 16, 2024, at 23:45 hours

Arrival: Guwahati at 14:15 hours on Sunday

This train will pass through Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Gaya, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, and Prayagraj. It will feature one AC 3-tier coach, eight Sleeper class coaches, and ten General second class coaches.

2. New Tinsukia – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special:

Train No. 05919 (New Tinsukia to Bhagat Ki Kothi):

Departure: Every Monday from July 22 to August 12, 2024, at 12:45 hours

Arrival: Bhagat Ki Kothi at 07:15 hours on Thursday

Train No. 05920 (Bhagat Ki Kothi to New Tinsukia):

Departure: Every Friday from July 26 to August 16, 2024, at 05:30 hours

Arrival: New Tinsukia at 04:00 hours on Monday

This train will travel through Simaluguri, Diphu, Lumding Junction, Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Katihar, Hajipur, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Rohtak, Suratgarh, Lalgarh Junction, Merta Road, and Jodhpur Junction. It will include two AC 3-tier coaches, eleven Sleeper class coaches, and eight General second class coaches.

Passengers with waitlisted tickets on other trains traveling these routes can benefit from the added availability and comfort of these special trains. For detailed information on stoppages and timings, passengers are advised to visit the IRCTC website or check notifications on NFR’s social media platforms and newspapers. Verification of all details before planning the journey is recommended.