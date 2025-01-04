Jorai Railway Station in Alipurduar Division witnessed a complete standstill of train operations on December 11, 2024, as over 5,000 protesters from the Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCPA) staged an unauthorized rail blockade. The disruption led to widespread chaos, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and causing severe financial and logistical consequences for Indian Railways.

The agitators blocked all railway lines, forcing the cancellation and diversion of several trains and endangering passenger safety by unlawfully occupying railway premises. Efforts by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local law enforcement to disperse the demonstrators using loudhailers and announcements proved futile, as the protestors refused to vacate the tracks.

The railways estimate the financial losses from the incident to be around ₹5.61 crores. Subsequently, the Indian Railways issued compensation notices to key leaders of the GCPA, holding them accountable for the disruption. Legal proceedings, initiated through the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Alipurduar, aim to recover the damages and penalize those responsible.

This incident highlights a concerning pattern of agitator groups using railways as a medium to press unrelated demands, causing significant disruptions and jeopardizing public safety. The Indian Railways has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding passengers and ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of train services. Officials have pledged to take strict action against unlawful protests, emphasizing that such acts will not be tolerated.

As railways remain a vital lifeline for millions, the protest underscores the need for stringent measures to protect essential services from being exploited as leverage for unrelated issues.