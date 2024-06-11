The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway, on June 11 reported that freight unloading has witnessed an increase of 1.86 percent compared to last year, with 1,152 freight-carrying rakes unloaded during May.

In a statement, the NF Railway informed that 645 rakes of freight-carrying trains were unloaded in Assam in May, further adding that 331 of the 645 rakes were loaded with essential commodities in May.

According to officials, 54 rakes in Tripura, 20 rakes in Nagaland, nine rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, two rakes in Manipur and eight rakes in Mizoram were unloaded, along with 248 freight rakes in West Bengal and 166 freight rakes in Bihar in May.

The NF Railway informed that authorities are ensuring regular transportation of essential and other commodities to meet the needs of the common people and sustain local economic activity across all regions.

Meanwhile, the rapid implementation of doubling works across NF Railway has bolstered both inbound and outbound freight traffic, leading to increased growth in freight unloading and movement of essential and other commodities.