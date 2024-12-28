The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the restoration of pre-COVID train numbers from January, 2025.

As per the decision of the Railway Board, all NFR-owned passenger trains will run with the regular numbers (instead of the existing ‘0’ numbering system), it said.

“Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run all passenger trains with their regular numbers as was running prior to COVID-19. All the 60 pairs of passenger trains will operate as per earlier frequency with their earlier train numbers from January 2025 onwards,” the release said.

Out of the 60 pairs of passenger trains, 4 will operate from Tinsukia Division, 19 pairs from Lumding Division, 10 pairs from Rangiya Division, 06 pairs from Alipurduar Division and 21 pairs will operate from Katihar Division.

The details of stoppages and timings of all the 60 pairs of trains are available in IRCTC website and social media platforms of N. F. Railway.

Passengers have also been requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

"Like, train no. - 55909/55910 (Simaluguri Jn. – Dibrugarh - Simaluguri Jn.) & train no. -75904/75905 (Makum Jn. – Dangari - Makum Jn.) of Tinsukia Division; train no. – 55603/55604 (Guwahati – Mairabari - Guwahati) & train no. - 55687/55688 (Dullabcherra – Silchar - Dullabcherra) of Lumding Division; train no. - 55619/55620 (Mendipathar – Guwahati - Mendipathar) & train no. - 55821/55822 (Rangiya – Dekargaon - Rangiya) of Rangiya Division; train no. - 55421/55422 (Malda Town – Balurghat – Malda Town) & train no. 55465/55466 (Alipurduar Jn. – Bamanhat - Alipurduar Jn.) of Alipurduar Division and train no. 55727/55728 (Katihar – Radhikapur - Katihar) & train no. 75743/75744 (Katihar –Siliguri Jn. - Katihar) of Katihar Division," the release stated.