The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully revitalized a once barren land into a vibrant urban oasis. The transformation, marked by the inauguration of the Sirisha Rail Udyan, stands as a testament to the NFR's commitment to community welfare and environmental stewardship.

Located in the bustling Maligaon area of Assam's capital city, Guwahati, the newly-constructed Sirisha Rail Udyan was unveiled to the public, marking the culmination of extensive efforts by the NFR. The area, previously marred by neglect and neglect, has been rejuvenated into a sprawling green space, offering respite and leisure activities to locals.

Spanning an impressive expanse of approximately 5,500 square meters, the park now stands as a beacon of transformation, where once stood a desolate wasteland in BG Colony. Equipped with modern amenities catering to visitors of all ages, the Sirisha Rail Udyan boasts well-constructed walking and running tracks, providing an ideal setting for recreation and exercise alike.

The area's transition from a notorious dumping ground to a scenic park has not only addressed the issue of foul odors and water-logging but has also significantly improved the overall hygiene and aesthetic appeal of the neighborhood. Through meticulous planning and execution, the NFR has managed to reclaim the land, turning it into a welcoming space for the local community to cherish and enjoy.

The park's infrastructure includes comfortable seating arrangements, a lush green lawn area, and an open-air gymnasium, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of visitors. Moreover, the walls of the park serve as canvases for imparting knowledge about Assam's rich natural and cultural heritage, enhancing the educational value of the recreational space.