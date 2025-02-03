Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw engaged with media personnel from the Northeast to discuss the railway budget allocations for 2025-26. Rs 10,440 crore for Northeast has been allocated by the Centre to boost the development of infrastructure in the region.

The interaction was attended by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of N. F. Railway, Arun Kumar Choudhary, General Manager of N. F. Railway (Construction), and senior railway officials.

During his address, the railway minister highlighted that, for the second consecutive year, Indian Railways has received a record allocation exceeding Rs 2.65 lakh crore. The government is committed to expanding, modernizing, and enhancing safety in rail travel across the country.

Notably, the plan includes the introduction of:

200 Vande Bharat trains

100 Amrit Bharat trains

50 Namo Bharat rapid rail services

To bolster passenger safety and efficiency, the government has also sanctioned the construction of 1,000 new flyovers and underpasses. These advancements aim to benefit millions, particularly the lower- and middle-income groups.

Emphasizing railway expansion in the Northeast, Vaishnaw noted that despite the region’s challenging terrain, work on infrastructure projects is progressing round the clock for timely completion.

Since 2014, the region has witnessed remarkable railway expansion:

1,824 km of new tracks laid – surpassing the entire rail network of Sri Lanka

478 new flyovers and underpasses constructed across Northeast states

1,189 Route Kilometres identified for the implementation of Kavach, India’s indigenous safety system

Major upgrades and electrification goals

General Managers of N. F. Railway outlined key upcoming projects:

92 railway stations will be transformed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Complete track electrification under N. F. Railway is targeted by December 2025

The Bhairabi-Sairang railway project in Mizoram is expected to be completed by July 2025

The Gross Budget Allocation for railway projects in the Northeast for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs 10,440 crore, a fivefold increase compared to the 2009-14 average allocation of Rs 2,122 crore.

The substantial growth will drive advancements in:

Track renewals and safety enhancements

Modernization of workshops and customer amenities