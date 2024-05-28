The northeastern region of India braces itself for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls expected in isolated areas of several states. According to recent weather forecasts, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are likely to experience intense rainfall, posing potential risks of flooding and landslides.

Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms is anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and even Lakshadweep. This forecast raises concerns about the safety and stability of infrastructure and habitats in these regions.

Further, scattered rain with thunderstorms is expected to impact Gangetic West Bengal and Coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, isolated rain with thunderstorms may drench Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Interior Karnataka.

While the northeast region braces for heavy rainfall, other parts of the country face soaring temperatures. Maximum temperatures are expected to soar above 45°C in some places of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Additionally, temperatures above 40°C are forecasted in several regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

The onset of heat wave conditions is expected to grip West Rajasthan severely. Many parts of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, as well as East Rajasthan, are also likely to experience severe heat wave conditions. This extreme weather poses significant challenges for residents and authorities, necessitating precautionary measures to ensure public safety and well-being.