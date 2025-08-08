High-level task force charts infrastructure roadmap for Northeast

The High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on infrastructure and logistics connectivity for the North Eastern Region (NER) has decided to prepare a comprehensive regional master plan aimed at accelerating development in one of India’s most strategically important geographies.

The meeting, chaired by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and co-chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, brought together senior officials from all eight northeastern states along with representatives from key central ministries.

The discussions focused on identifying state-specific challenges and evolving solutions to strengthen connectivity across road, rail, waterways, air routes, digital networks and logistics systems.

Chief Minister Sarma underlined the NER’s role as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia, stressing that high transportation costs remained a significant hurdle despite major infrastructure gains since 2014.

Several states flagged pressing concerns that demand urgent attention. Mizoram raised the issue of steep logistics expenses inflating commodity prices, while Sikkim highlighted the annual disruptions on NH-10 caused by landslides and monsoon damage, calling for climate-resilient alternative routes.

The Sikkim delegation also pressed for improved infrastructure at cross-border trade points with Nepal. Arunachal Pradesh sought enhanced road and air connectivity in its remote and mountainous regions.

Union Minister Scindia outlined a strategy to build a unified NER infrastructure grid, improve monitoring of priority projects, promote multimodal logistics hubs with incentives, expand cross-border trade facilities, and strengthen digital and power transmission systems. All projects under the master plan will be integrated into the PM GatiShakti portal for streamlined execution, while states have been urged to update their logistics policies ahead of the next North Eastern Council session.

The HLTF is one of eight focused groups constituted by the Centre earlier this year to address key sectors including tourism, handicrafts, agriculture and connectivity.

The infrastructure task force will now work closely with central ministries and state governments to prepare the master plan, expected to serve as a long-term blueprint for transforming connectivity and economic potential in the Northeast.