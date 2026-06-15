Northeast India positioned as connectivity hub in Indo-Pacific vision: Australian Consul General

Gauhati University on Monday, June 15, hosted a high-level discussion titled “Quad in the Indo-Pacific: Opportunities and Challenges for Australia and India” at the Office of the Vice Chancellor, bringing together academic and diplomatic perspectives on evolving regional dynamics and bilateral cooperation.

The event featured an inaugural address by Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta and a keynote address by Bernard Lynch, Consul General of Australia in Kolkata.

The discussion examined the growing strategic partnership between India and Australia within the broader Indo-Pacific framework. Deliberations covered areas including trade, defence, education, maritime security and the evolving role of the Quad — the diplomatic grouping comprising India, Australia, the United States and Japan.

Addressing participants, Lynch highlighted the progress of the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was elevated in 2020 and has since emerged as one of the region’s most significant bilateral relationships.

He noted that while India’s global trade had expanded by 40 per cent over the last four years, trade with Australia had increased by 200 per cent during the same period, attributing the growth to the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed in 2022. He described the agreement as India’s first trade pact concluded with an OECD member country.

Lynch further stated that negotiations are currently underway for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, which is expected to further strengthen economic engagement between the two nations. He also referred to continued high-level diplomatic exchanges, including the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Australia next month.

Speaking on the regional strategic environment, Lynch observed that the international order had become increasingly contested and said that the rules-based system was facing growing pressures. In this context, he described the Quad as an important diplomatic platform committed to promoting peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific.

He emphasised that the grouping is not a military alliance and outlined priority areas of cooperation, including maritime domain awareness, critical minerals, energy security and resilient supply chains. He added that member countries continue to oppose unilateral attempts to alter the regional status quo through force or coercion.

Prof. Mahanta highlighted the role educational institutions can play in strengthening bilateral ties and said universities such as Gauhati University possess significant untapped potential. He called for greater expansion of Australia–India educational collaboration beyond metropolitan centres and into Northeast India.

Echoing the sentiment, Lynch said partnerships between Australian and Indian universities had increased fivefold between 2007 and 2021. He noted that several Australian institutions have already established, or received approval to establish, branch campuses in India and expressed interest in developing institutional linkages with Gauhati University.

A substantial part of the discussion focused on Northeast India and its strategic importance. Lynch, whose consular jurisdiction includes the region, described the Northeast as a potential connectivity gateway linking India with Southeast Asia.

Referring to Australia’s engagement initiatives, he highlighted the Direct Aid Program operating across Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The programme supports projects in areas such as water management, education, community resilience and initiatives focused on women and girls.

The programme was attended by Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma, Academic Registrar Prof. Rajib Handique, Secretary of University Classes Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary to the Vice Chancellor and Public Relations Officer Dr. Mrinal Jyoti Deka, along with deans, faculty members and research scholars.