‘Northeast is not where India ends, but where India begins’: Gen Upendra Dwivedi in Guwahati

Former Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi (Retd) on September 25 described the Northeast as a "true gateway" to India, calling on young people to combine technological skills with adaptability, ability and a strong grounding in Indian values.

Dwivedi was speaking at 'Namami Bharatam', a collective singing programme organised by Vidya Bharati Northeast Region at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Guwahati to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Addressing the gathering, Dwivedi said, "The Northeast is not the place where India ends, but the place from where India begins. It is the true gateway to the nation."

He said he was addressing the gathering not merely as a former Army chief but as an alumnus of Saraswati Shishu Mandir, and urged students to play an active role in nation-building.

Dwivedi called upon young people to focus on three pillars — attitude, adaptability and ability — as India works towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Urging students to become solution providers rather than merely identifying problems, he encouraged them to follow a continuous process of "learn, unlearn and relearn". He also stressed the need for young people to understand emerging technologies while remaining rooted in Indian values.

Dwivedi suggested a daily 'Zero-Ten' routine, asking young people to spend the first 10 minutes of every morning away from mobile phones, using the time to focus on their goals, express gratitude and set their intentions for the day.

The event brought together students, educators, alumni and members of civil society for a synchronised rendition of Vande Mataram. Vidya Bharati Northeast organisational secretary Dr Pawan Tiwari said the national song represented India's cultural unity and highlighted the Northeast's historical and cultural contributions.

Tiwari referred to the spiritual legacy of Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankaradeva, as well as the military history associated with Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, while speaking about the region's place in India's national consciousness.

The programme was attended by Air Vice Marshal Sanjeev Bordoloi (Retd), Dr Jagadindra Ray Choudhury, Shishu Shiksha Samiti Assam president Kulendra Kumar Bhagwati, programme coordinator Gaurav Kalita and Assam Gaurav awardee Meenakshi Das, among others.

Speaking to reporters, Vidya Bharati Assam media architect Sailendra Pandey said the collective singing from Assam highlighted the Northeast's role in India's cultural and strategic landscape.

