Northeastern states, among others will participate in a nationwide civic defence mock drill on May 7 announced by the Central government.

The decision has been taken in light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives.

The nationwide drill, scheduled for tomorrow, May 7, will be held at a total of 259 locations in three categories. The Northeastern states will face the drill in categories II and III.

CHECK NORTHEAST LIST:

Arunachal Pradesh

Category II - Aalo (West Siang), Itanagar, Tawang, Hayuliang

Category III - Bomdila

Assam

Category II - Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Goalpara, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Tezpur, Digboi, Duliajan, Guwahati (Dispur), Rangia, Namrup, Nazira, North-Lakhimpur, Numaligarh

Category III - Darrang, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar

Manipur

Category II - Imphal, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Moreh, Ningthoukhong

Meghalaya

Category II - Shillong, Jowai, Tura

Mizoram

Category II - Aizawl

Nagaland

Category II - Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Mon, Phek, Tuensang, Wokha, Zunheboto, Kiphire, Peren

Sikkim

Category II - Gangtok

Tripura

Category II - Agartala

The districts, many located in border states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, and the North East, have been instructed to conduct the drill simulating multi-hazard scenarios.

Air raid sirens will sound across various parts of the country on May 7, as civilians participate in mock drills aimed at preparing them for self-protection in the event of war.

In light of the matter, Home Secretary Govind Mohan is chairing a crucial meeting to assess and coordinate civil defence preparedness across the country ahead of a nationwide mock drill scheduled for May 7.

The meeting includes Chief Secretaries and Civil Defence Chiefs of various states, with special focus on 244 designated Civil Defence Districts notified in 2010.