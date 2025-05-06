Northeast joins nationwide defence drill on May 7 amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, check list
Northeastern states to join a nationwide civic defence mock drill on May 7, following Indo-Pak tensions. The drill aims to prepare civilians for potential war scenarios.
Northeastern states, among others will participate in a nationwide civic defence mock drill on May 7 announced by the Central government.
The decision has been taken in light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives.
The nationwide drill, scheduled for tomorrow, May 7, will be held at a total of 259 locations in three categories. The Northeastern states will face the drill in categories II and III.
CHECK NORTHEAST LIST:
Arunachal Pradesh
Category II - Aalo (West Siang), Itanagar, Tawang, Hayuliang
Category III - Bomdila
Assam
Category II - Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Goalpara, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Tezpur, Digboi, Duliajan, Guwahati (Dispur), Rangia, Namrup, Nazira, North-Lakhimpur, Numaligarh
Category III - Darrang, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar
Manipur
Category II - Imphal, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Moreh, Ningthoukhong
Meghalaya
Category II - Shillong, Jowai, Tura
Mizoram
Category II - Aizawl
Nagaland
Category II - Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Mon, Phek, Tuensang, Wokha, Zunheboto, Kiphire, Peren
Sikkim
Category II - Gangtok
Tripura
Category II - Agartala
The districts, many located in border states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, and the North East, have been instructed to conduct the drill simulating multi-hazard scenarios.
Air raid sirens will sound across various parts of the country on May 7, as civilians participate in mock drills aimed at preparing them for self-protection in the event of war.
In light of the matter, Home Secretary Govind Mohan is chairing a crucial meeting to assess and coordinate civil defence preparedness across the country ahead of a nationwide mock drill scheduled for May 7.
The meeting includes Chief Secretaries and Civil Defence Chiefs of various states, with special focus on 244 designated Civil Defence Districts notified in 2010.
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