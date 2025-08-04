Northeast leaders mourn passing of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren

Leaders from across the Northeastern states expressed deep sorrow on Monday over the demise of veteran politician and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, hailing him as a towering figure in Indian politics and a lifelong advocate for tribal rights and social justice.

Soren, the founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and father of current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 81 while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Delhi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Soren’s lifelong dedication to the welfare of marginalized communities.

"The news of the passing of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister and honorable Rajya Sabha MP Shri Shibu Soren ji is deeply painful," Sarma posted on X.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma paid tribute to the veteran leader through a post on social media.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Shibu Soren ji. A towering figure in Indian politics, he was a revered leader and dedicated statesman who served the people with unwavering commitment. I join the nation in offering heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Sangma said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also mourned the loss, acknowledging Soren's enduring contribution to tribal rights and public service.

"Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has condoled the demise of Shri Shibu Soren, veteran parliamentarian, former Union minister and former chief minister of Jharkhand," a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha paid homage to Soren’s vision and commitment to the tribal cause. "Deeply saddened by Shri Shibu Soren Ji’s passing, a visionary leader & champion of Jharkhand’s identity. His legacy in politics & tribal rights will inspire the generations. Heartfelt condolences to HemantSoren Ji & family. Om Shanti… 🙏" he wrote on his official X handle.

Condoling the death of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said he was a stalwart of tribal rights.

"Saddened to learn about the passing of Shibu Soren Ji, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a stalwart of tribal rights. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the people of Jharkhand. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti," Khandu said in a post on X.