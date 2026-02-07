GNRC hosts inaugural North East Quality Conclave 2026 in Guwahati

GNRC Hospitals, in partnership with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO) and the Association of Healthcare Providers-India (AHPI) NE-1, hosted the inaugural North East Quality Conclave 2026 on February 7, at the NEDFi Convention Centre in Guwahati. The event welcomed healthcare leaders, clinicians, quality professionals, and solution providers from across Northeast India. Participants convened to discuss strategies for advancing excellence in healthcare quality and patient safety throughout the region.

The conclave drew active engagement from hospital representatives, government officials, and prominent healthcare professionals. Attendees participated in four thematic sessions, observed quality improvement project presentations, and joined an interactive quiz competition, all aimed at fostering a culture of continuous improvement within healthcare delivery.

Dr Lallu Joseph, Secretary General of CAHO and Quality Manager & Associate General Superintendent at Christian Medical College, Vellore, set the tone for the day with the keynote address titled "Healthcare Quality 360° – The Future is Now," prompting discussions on the future of healthcare quality. The conclave also recognised contributors to healthcare in the region, honouring Dr. Narendra Nath Dutta, Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee, Dr Kh Palin, and Prof. Dr Subhash Khanna for their services.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Dr Lakshmanan S., IAS, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Assam; Prof. Dr Ashok Kr. Puranik, Executive Director, AIIMS Guwahati; Dr A. C. Baishya, Principal cum Chief Superintendent, GMCH, Guwahati; Dr Ramen Talukdar, Principal cum Chief Superintendent, FAAMCH, Barpeta; and Dr Umesh Phangcho, Director of Health Services, Assam. They shared perspectives on quality healthcare and governance, underscoring the collaborative atmosphere of the gathering.

Priyanka Borah, Deputy Managing Director, GNRC Group of Hospitals, remarked, "The Northeast Quality Conclave represents a significant milestone in our collective journey towards healthcare excellence. By bringing together stakeholders from across the region, we have created a platform that will strengthen collaboration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and accelerate the adoption of global best practices. This initiative reflects GNRC's unwavering commitment to advancing quality care and patient safety not just within our own institutions, but across the entire healthcare ecosystem of Northeast India."

The four technical sessions addressed major contemporary issues facing healthcare in the region. The first, "Redefining Quality in the Age of Digital Hospitals," examined the impact of digital transformation on healthcare quality. The second, "Balancing Cost & Quality: The Quality-Cost Equation in Modern Healthcare," focused on the challenge of maintaining standards amidst financial constraints. The third, "Experience is the New Outcome: Redefining Quality through Patient Voices," highlighted the importance of patient-centred care, while the fourth, "Battle of Beliefs: Quality and Accreditation: A 3-Day Audit or a Continuous Journey?," featured a debate on the ongoing nature of quality assurance.

A key highlight was the presentation of Quality Improvement Projects by institutions, which showcased innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing patient care and operational efficiency. Three selected projects were presented before a panel chaired by Prof. Dr Arati Deka, Academic Head, Rainbow Pratiksha Hospital, offering insights into the practical application of quality standards.

Reflecting on the event, Sanjeeb Kakati, Advisor, Quality Initiatives, GNRC Hospitals and Quiz Master, stated, "The enthusiasm and engagement we witnessed today demonstrate the deep commitment of healthcare professionals across the Northeast to quality improvement. The interactive quiz and project presentations created an environment of learning that went beyond traditional conference formats. This conclave has established a foundation for sustained dialogue and collaboration on quality initiatives that will benefit countless patients across our region."