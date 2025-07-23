Northeast Railways suffer over Rs 200 crore damage due to natural disasters: Govt

The Northeast Frontier Railway Zone has reported damages exceeding ₹200 crore to its tracks and related infrastructure over the past five years due to natural disasters, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to queries about the vulnerability of railway infrastructure in the disaster-prone Northeast region, Vaishnaw cited “floods, landslides, and other such events” as key contributors to the damage.

Highlighting the geographical challenges, the Minister explained that the northeastern terrain is highly susceptible to landslides, a factor which is taken into account during planning and execution of railway projects. “Due care is taken in planning and execution of works so that there is minimum damage to the sensitive geological formations of Eastern Himalayas,” he said.

Vaishnaw noted that railway authorities consistently conduct geotechnical investigations and environmental impact assessments for all major projects in hilly states like Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland. These studies assess slope stability, rock and soil conditions, vegetation cover, and hydrological patterns to reduce potential construction-related landslide risks and erosion.

To mitigate these threats, railways have implemented stabilisation measures including retaining walls, soil nailing, shotcrete, and geosynthetics. Additionally, slopes are being fortified through grass and shrub plantations, while check dams and drains have been installed to manage debris and runoff.

“Infrastructure like embankments is now designed to resist flooding, with tracks laid at higher elevations and accompanied by adequate culverts, drains, and waterways,” Vaishnaw stated. He added that bridges are protected from scour using specially designed protective structures, often built to seismic codes to withstand earthquakes.

To further prevent damage, tunnels are being constructed in deep-cutting zones, especially vulnerable to landslides. The Railways, in coordination with Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and IITs, is also conducting ongoing vulnerability studies in the region.

“All new projects in this region are being designed under Indian Railway standards and BIS codes, with special attention to the complex geology of the North Eastern Region,” the Minister assured.