In the north-eastern region (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim), the number of students who will take CUET-UG has increased by 31 per cent as compared to 2022.

In the previous year, 59,208 students took CUET-UG while this year (2023) the student's registration increased to 77,365.

On 15 December 2022, NTA announced the schedule for CUET-UG giving sufficient time for the universities and students to be prepared. The application process started on 9 February 2023, and the last date was extended from 12 March 2023 to 30 March 2023. This extension allowed more universities and students to opt for CUET-UG.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Centre exempts Meghalaya from purview of CUET, to follow existing admission practice

UGC Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “In 2022, UGC's debut year of CUET-UG introduction, 12.50 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh students submitted their applications. In 2023 CUET-UG, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered. Out of 16.85 lakhs, 13.995 lakhs paid the application fee and submitted the application form—an increase of 4.0 lakh students. In 2023, there is a 41% increase in the total number of students who will sit for CUET-UG."

He further said, “We have also seen an increase in the number of participating universities. In 2022, it was 90, but in 2023 it rose to 242. This significant rise indicates that CUET-UG is becoming a popular option for admissions in UG programmes.”

Out of 13.99 lakhs who will sit for CUET-UG in 2023, 6.51 lakhs are females, and 7.48 lakhs are males. While in 2022, out of 9.90 lakhs who submitted applications for CUET-UG, 4.34 lakhs are females, and 5.56 lakhs are males. Compared to 2022, this year, the increase in female students is 50% compared to 34% in male students.

Among different categories of students (ST, SC, OBC-NCL, General-unreserved, EWS), there is a substantial growth in the number of submitted applications of ST category students. In 2022, it was 58881. But in 2023, it is 95119, indicating a rise of 61.5% compared to 2022. A similar increase is observed in other categories too. For SC category students, the submitted applications in 2023 are 140307, an increase of 35.5% compared to 2022. The number of submitted applications in 2023 for OBC-NCL, General-unreserved, and EWS category students is 461022, 642443, and 60611, respectively. This indicates a rise of 45.2%, 39.6%, and 20.5% in the OBC-NCL, General-unreserved, and EWS category applications compared to 2022.

While it is true that the CUET-UG score is used for admissions in B.A., B.Com, and B.Sc. in various disciplines, it is also used for admissions in various other programmes such as Integrated Dual Degree BBA LL.B, B.Voc., B. Des., Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor in Computer Application, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Integrated B.Sc.-M.Sc. or Integrated BA-MA.

What is interesting is that the CUET-UG score is also used for admissions in B.Tech. in various engineering disciplines by a large number of Universities. It is also used for lateral entry of diploma holders in the second year of B.Tech.

The five central universities which have received the largest number of applications for CUET-UG in 2023 are in the following order: the University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, University of Allahabad, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and Jamia Millia Islamia. The same order was maintained in 2022 too.

The top three states from which the largest number of students will appear in CUET-UG 2023 are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar. The same three states were the top three states in 2022 too.

There is a considerable jump in the number of students from the Jammu and Kashmir region. In 2022, a total of 13021 students took CUET-UG from this region. But in 2023, this number is 82655 representing an increase of 6.3 times.

Among the five states in South - Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, the largest number of students from Kerala will attempt CUET-UG. In 2022, 37303 students from Kerala applied for CUET-UG. In 2023, this number reached 56,111, indicating an increase of 51% compared to 2022. The second largest number of submitted applications in 2023 is from Tamil Nadu, which stands at 24,462 – an increase of 45% compared to 2022.

Last year students from 59 countries submitted their applications for CUET-UG. In 2023, this number increased to 74 countries, with 1000 students spread across Europe, Asia, America, and Gulf countries.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has exempted colleges in Meghalaya, affiliated to North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), from Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for 2023-24.

This was confirmed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who thanked the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for considering the request on behalf of the students of Meghalaya.

In addition to Meghalaya, Central Universities of other North Eastern states namely Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Manipur University, Assam University, Tezpur University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University have also been exempted from the purview of CUET for 2023-24.