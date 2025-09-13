Northeast records deficient monsoon, Meghalaya worst-hit with 45 per cent rainfall deficit

The Northeast has witnessed a significant shortfall in rainfall this monsoon season, with several states recording deficits well below normal levels, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, said on Friday, September 12.



Deputy Director Dr. Sanjay O’Neill Shaw informed that between June 1 and September 11, Meghalaya registered the steepest deficit at 45 percent, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with a 40 percent drop, Assam with 34 percent, Manipur with 13 percent, and Sikkim with 15 percent. Mizoram recorded a comparatively smaller deficit of 9 percent.



In contrast, Nagaland recorded 12 percent above normal rainfall, while Tripura remained close to average.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Assam, which normally receives 1307.7 mm of rainfall during this period, received only 865.7 mm. Arunachal Pradesh, with a seasonal average of 1447.7 mm, also recorded just 865.7 mm. Meghalaya, usually one of the wettest states with 2401.4 mm, saw only 1328.5 mm this year. Manipur recorded 797.2 mm against its normal 920.9 mm, while Sikkim received 1252.7 mm compared to its average of 1466.2 mm.



Despite the deficit, the IMD has forecast moderate rainfall in the region over the coming days. On September 13 and 14, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland are expected to receive widespread showers, while Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also likely to witness rainfall in many places.