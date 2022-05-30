The results of the Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC have finally been announced.

One candidate from Assam has cleared the prestigious examinations. Shilpa Khanikar secured an All India Rank of 506.

In the meantime, two candidates from Nagaland have cleared the examination. Viku L Achumi was ranked 567th, and Imsennaro Walling was ranked 585.

From Tawang district, Tenzin Chonzom secured the 584th rank. She is the daughter of the state’s Hydropower Department Secretary Sang Phuntsok.

Wairokpam Punshiba Singh and Makakmayum Hosni Mubarak, both from Manipur, cleared the UPSC with ranks of 238 and 575, respectively.

On Monday, the UPSC released the Civil Services 2021 exam results, which are available for all candidates to view on the UPSC website.

According to the UPSC Result 2021, Shruti Sharma has topped the Civil Services Exam and received an AIR 1 this year. Ankita Agarwal comes in second with an AIR 2 for the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for IAS, IPS, IFS, and many other branches of the civil services under the Central Government of India.

The UPSC Civil Services 2021 exams began on October 10, 2021, with the preliminary exam. The Mains exam was conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022. The qualified candidates then appeared for the interview round from April 5 to May 26, 2022.