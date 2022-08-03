The Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance has released the 5th instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states for the period 2022-23. Amid this, the share of the Revenue Deficit Grant for the Northeastern states total up to Rs 8,017.09 crore. The grant has been released as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission.

The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly instalments.

With the release of the 5th instalment for the month of August, 2022, the total amount of Revenue Deficit Grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs 35,917.08 crore.

It may be mentioned here that Assam has been allocated a total Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 2,037.50 crore for the period 2022-23, Manipur as received Rs 962.50 crore, Meghalaya has received Rs 430.42 crore, Mizoram has received Rs 672.92 crore, Nagaland has received Rs 1887.50 crore, Sikkim received 183.33 crore.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the states as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution.

The states who have been recommend Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission during 2022-23 are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.