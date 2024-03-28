In anticipation of the upcoming elections, the central government has announced a wage rate hike ranging from 3 to 10 percent for MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers for the fiscal year 2024-25.

This increment closely mirrors the rise declared for the ongoing financial year. The revised wage rates are set to become effective from April 1, 2024, according to the notification released today.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will experience the smallest increase of 3 percent for the year 2024-25 in comparison to the rates of the preceding fiscal year, while Goa is poised to witness the most substantial hike of 10.6 percent.

The rural development ministry obtained clearance from the Election Commission to announce the revised wage rates amidst the implementation of the model code of conduct for the General Elections.

The most recent revision in MGNREGA wages was enacted on March 24, 2023, showcasing varied increases across different states.

Notably, Rajasthan observed the highest percentage increase in MGNREGA wages, with Bihar and Jharkhand following closely behind.

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