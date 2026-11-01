The Centre has released Rs 8,601 crore to the eight Northeastern states as part of an advance instalment of tax devolution, with Assam receiving the largest share of Rs 3,552 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh at Rs 1,476 crore.

According to the state-wise allocation, Meghalaya received Rs 688 crore, while Tripura was allocated Rs 699 crore and Manipur Rs 682 crore. Mizoram received Rs 615 crore, Nagaland Rs 524 crore and Sikkim Rs 365 crore.

The release comes as additional financial support to states to help them meet expenditure commitments and accelerate development programmes.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing the advance instalment, saying the funds would strengthen the financial position of states and help governments fulfil their financial obligations.

In a post on X on November 1, Sangma also acknowledged the role of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, thanking her for considering the financial needs and requirements of states.

He said the timely release would enable state governments to meet their financial commitments and speed up development initiatives aimed at public welfare.

Beyond the Northeast, Uttar Pradesh received the largest allocation nationally at Rs 19,208 crore, followed by Bihar with Rs 10,845 crore, Madhya Pradesh with Rs 8,010 crore and West Bengal with Rs 7,866 crore.

Among other states, Maharashtra received Rs 7,022 crore, Rajasthan Rs 6,460 crore and Odisha Rs 4,819 crore.