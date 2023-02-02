Hailing the Union Budget 2023, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Northeast willcgain from Union Budget 2023-24. Addressing media at BJP Party Office in Beltola, Union Budget 2023 was the first budget of Ámrit Kaal'which will build a strong foundation for a developed India and fulfil the dreams of an aspirational society including the poor, the middle-class, and farmers. The Chief Minister said that for the first time the DoNER budget for northeast was increased.

The Union Budget has approved the continuation of schemes of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) with an outlay of Rs 78,500 crore to North Eastern states out of which Assam alone will get 32,000 crore.

Sarma informed that in 2022 total allocation was 2775 crore whereas this year DoNER has been increased to 5892 crore which is again a whopping increase and added that there has been massive increase in the budget for state governments developmental work.

CM Sarma said that the budget will serve as a catalyst for job creation, with initiatives such as PM Vikas, the National Apprentice Programme, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0 and significant investments in the digital and green economies.

He emphasized that these measures will not only provide new job opportunities, but also help to promote innovation and sustainability in the region.Sarma said that the Union Budget focusses on PM Modi's Aspirational Block Programme.

"Doubling the allocation for PM-DevINE to revitalize infra growth in the Northeast. Amrit Daohar Scheme will ensure the optimal use of wetlands in our region. Glad that the Budget focus on tribal and indigenous communities with schemes like PM-PVTG for last mile development.", CM Sarma said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament today. She said that Indian economic is on the right track and is heading towards a bright future, despite challenging times. Sitharaman said the economic growth in the current year is estimated to be at 7 per cent. Stating that this is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, the Finance Minister said, the vision for the Amrit Kaal includes technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector. The budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget and blueprint drawn for India@100.

The Finance Minister announced that the Capital investment outlay will be increased by 33 per cent to 10 lakh crore rupees, which would be 3.3 per cent of GDP.

To spur investment in infrastructure, Sitharaman said, the government has decided to continue the 50-year interest-free loan to state governments for one more year to incentivize them for complementary policy actions, with a significantly enhanced outlay of 1.3 lakh crore rupees.

Focussing on the Agriculture Sector, Sitharaman said an Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set-up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas. The Fund will aim at bringing innovative and affordable solutions for challenges faced by farmers. The Finance Minister also announced that the agriculture credit target will be increased to 20 lakh crore rupees, with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.