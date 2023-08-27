Observing that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is committed to increasing connectivity in border areas, Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that North-East will have its first international cross-border railway connectivity very soon.

The senior railway official said that for the overall development of railway infrastructure in the Northeastern region, for the first time, an amount of Rs. 1.20 lakh crore has been earmarked for connecting the hilly and border areas.

On the railway’s efforts to increase border connectivity, Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway told ANI, “Our focus is mainly the Indo-China border. We are also focusing on Myanmar, the Imphal-Moreh line has been given preliminary approval.”

“The Sairang-Hbichhuah railway line, which is South of Mizoram and connects the Kaladan Multimodal Project, has also been given approval. The Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway line connecting Bhutan. In a very short period of time, the Agartala-Akhaura railway project will also be commissioned. North East will have its first international cross-border railway connectivity very soon.