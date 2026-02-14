Northeast was neglected by Congress, for us it is Ashtalakshmi: PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, accused the Congress of neglecting the Northeast during its tenure and asserted that the BJP-led NDA government considers the region as “Ashtalakshmi,” symbolising prosperity and priority.

Addressing a rally in Guwahati during his visit to Assam, the Prime Minister said this was his first trip to the Northeast after the presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament.

“A few days ago, the Union Budget was presented. This is my first visit to the Northeast after the Budget. The Northeast, which was neglected by Congress, is our priority and we are devoted to its development. For us, the Northeast is our Ashtalakshmi. We have given strong focus to the region to make it economically independent,” he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that Congress failed to accord due importance to the region in the past. He also criticised the party, stating that those who do not respect “Mother India” cannot work for the nation’s welfare.

Highlighting infrastructure development in Assam, PM Modi said that the region, once associated with poor connectivity, is now witnessing major transformation.

“Earlier, whenever the Northeast was mentioned, it reminded people of poor infrastructure. And today, such highways are being built here where not only vehicles run, but even aircraft can land. This is a moment of pride. This is the changing spirit of Assam,” he said.

The Prime Minister also emphasised his identity as a BJP worker, saying the party’s growth is due to the dedication of its karyakartas. “The greatest honour of my life is being a BJP worker. Today, whatever heights the BJP has reached, the credit goes to our party workers,” he said, offering respects to party workers in Assam and invoking Maa Adi Shakti and Maa Kamakhya.

Marking the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, PM Modi paid tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 terror attack. He said the world witnessed India’s response to terrorism following the incident and referred to the country’s resolve in dealing with such threats.

Assam is scheduled to go to the polls in the first half of this year.