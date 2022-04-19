The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced Monday that heavy rain is expected in the northeast for the next five days.

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds, is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next five days due to strong south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeast at lower tropospheric levels.

IMD predicts scattered heavy rain showers in Assam and Meghalaya over the next five days.

“Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) and hailstorm at isolated places are also very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on Tuesday,” it added.

For the past three days, torrential rain has been falling in all eight Northeastern states.