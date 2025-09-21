Northeastern Coalfields, Coal India Mahila Samaj pay tribute to Zubeen Garg in Margherita

Northeastern Coalfields (NEC), Coal India Ltd Margherita, along with Coal India Mahila Samaj, one of its largest subsidiaries, paid rich tribute to Asom Ratna and heartthrob Zubeen Garg on Sunday at Margherita India Club.

The solemn event featured earthen lamps, floral offerings, and a one-minute silence before Garg’s portrait.

NEC CIL Margherita General Managers K. Mere and M. P. Dutta, CSR officer Santanu Hazarika, along with Coal India Mahila Samaj’s president, vice-president, general secretary, and other members, were present to pay their respects.

Assam remains engulfed in grief over Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise, with people from across the state spontaneously gathering to honor the singer who famously declared, “I have no religion, no caste, I am human.” Last night, thousands of fans assembled in Ledo, the coal town, for a massive candlelight procession organized by Zubeen’s admirers. Ranajyoti Neog, one of the key organizers, said the gathering transcended religion and caste, standing instead as a celebration of humanity.

Tribute ceremonies were also held at Ledo Railway Station, where Bhikkhu Jyotika Bhante of Maunglang Khamti Buddhist Vihar and senior journalist Jagat Changmai lit candles. Numerous admirers offered flowers and paid homage at Zubeen Garg’s portrait, while social workers and community leaders, including Dheeraj Sonowal, Kanchan Borah (vice-president, AJYCP Tinsukia District Committee), Sukhdev Sharma (former president, Margherita Anchalik Panchayat), retired headmistress Nang Sufati Pomung Mili, and members of Bir Lachit Sena, shared heartfelt memories, emphasizing that Garg’s legacy will live on through his songs.

The tribute program, anchored by Ranajyoti Neog, also featured performances by artists Dr. Dipali Barpujari, Babita Das Choudhury, Dwipendu Chakraborty, Utpal Chakraborty, Dipanwita Biswas, Jaydeep Gohain, Prabirjyoti Bora, and Jyotismita Gohain, who rendered some of Zubeen Garg’s most beloved tracks.

During the ceremony, Neog announced plans to erect a statue of Zubeen Garg in Ledo and to celebrate his birthday annually. He also urged Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma and the co-district administration to rename the Bargolai Dehing Sports Complex as “Zubeen Garg Stadium,” located within the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency in Tinsukia district, ensuring the singer’s memory is honored for generations to come.