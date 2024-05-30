Several northeastern states, including Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and the southern part of Assam, found themselves isolated from the rest of the country as incessant rain triggered floods and landslides, rendering railway tracks impassable. The situation arose in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which wreaked havoc in the region.

Railway tracks in the New Haflong-Bandarkhal section under the Lumding division in southern Assam's Dima Hasao district suffered extensive damage, affecting connectivity to south Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram. At least ten locations along this route experienced either inundation or damage due to heavy rainfall and landslides, disrupting rail services.

Efforts to restore rail services were hampered by adverse weather conditions and continuous rainfall, preventing engineers and workers from initiating full-fledged repair work. Consequently, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had to cancel numerous express, passenger, and goods trains destined for the affected states since Tuesday.

The disruption in railway services adds to the woes of the region, which has been grappling with transportation challenges since April 25 due to heavy landslides damaging tracks in the Jatinga Lumpur-New Harangajao section. In response, the NFR had previously resorted to operating a limited number of trains during daylight hours on the hilly route, while regulating long-distance and express trains.

The consequences of the disrupted rail and highway connectivity extend beyond transportation issues, leading to shortages of essential goods like petrol, diesel, and other commodities in southern Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur. These states heavily rely on external sources for fuel and supplies, exacerbating the impact of the natural calamity on the region's residents and economy.