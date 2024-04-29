The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow and orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by gusty winds in seven Northeastern states, including Tripura.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam, and a trough runs from north Bihar to Manipur in the lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD report states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days.”



Also Read: Tripura extends school closure for three more days amid severe heatwave

The report further indicates that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during April 29th to May 1st and over Assam and Meghalaya on April 30th to May 1st, with similar conditions expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 1st and 3rd.

IMD has issued yellow alerts for the region from April 29th to May 1st, with an orange alert issued for May 2nd.

In Tripura, a heatwave has persisted for over a week. Severe heatwave warnings are being issued daily by the Meteorological Department.

To protect students from the intense heatwave, the state government has decided to suspend all schools until May 1st.