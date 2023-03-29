Northeast’s first Vande Bharat Express will be likely flagged off by Prime Minster Narendra Modi on April 14.

The Vande Bharat Express will be connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri.

"Yes, it is true that Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon in Northeast," an official from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) was quoted saying to a national daily.

However, no official declaration has been made in this manner till now.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is also expected to officially open the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati same day.

Assam Boss Priest Himanta Biswa Sarma on Walk 23 educated that the development regarding the All India Establishment of Clinical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati's Changsari region is 90% finished.

He said that on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would officially open the hospital.

The chief minister had looked over the construction progress at the site earlier in the day. Keshab Mahanta, the state minister of health, was with him.



Also read : Manipur: MoS Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh urges Railway Minister to prioritize North East development in budget allocation