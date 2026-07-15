Northeast's share in India's natural rubber output projected to rise to 45 per cent under INROAD

The INROAD (Indian Natural Rubber Operations for Assisted Development) project has completed nearly 1.8 lakh hectares of new rubber plantations across the Northeastern states and West Bengal, achieving close to 90 per cent of its target under a six-year initiative backed by India's leading tyre manufacturers.

According to an official release issued on Wednesday, the project has established 1,79,376 hectares of new natural rubber plantations across 113 districts in the Northeast since its launch in the 2021-22 financial year. The initiative is expected to achieve its original target of developing 2 lakh hectares of plantations.

The project, with an estimated outlay of Rs 1,100 crore, covers Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and West Bengal. It is financially supported by Apollo Tyres, CEAT, JK Tyre and MRF through the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) and is being implemented by the Rubber Board of India.

The release described the plantation expansion as the highest achieved in the country within such a short period.

INROAD Project Chairman Mohan Kurian said that despite operational challenges, including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the initial phase, the initiative has achieved nearly 90 per cent of its plantation target over the past five years.

Kurian said the project has also focused on strengthening local nurseries and enhancing the capacities of rubber growers, reflecting collaborative efforts between the tyre industry and the Rubber Board.

He added that with plantations reaching a critical stage, the next phase of the initiative is progressing through the INROAD Skilling and Production Efficiency Enhancement Drive (iSPEED). The programme includes the development of model smokehouses and the dissemination of improved cultivation and processing practices among rubber growers.

The Rs 145-crore iSPEED initiative aims to improve the quality of natural rubber produced at the source, enabling greater value addition for farmers. It will also undertake large-scale educational and skill development programmes through a combination of digital and in-person training.

According to the release, the project has so far benefited more than two lakh people by improving livelihoods and contributing to socio-economic development across the region.

Once the project is fully completed and the new plantations become productive, the Northeast is expected to produce around three lakh tonnes of natural rubber annually. This is projected to increase the region's contribution to India's total natural rubber production to 40-45 per cent, compared with the current share of around 15 per cent, significantly strengthening the country's domestic rubber production capacity.