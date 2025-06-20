'Not a file to be forgotten': Mother of missing Assam dentist questions 'rushed' probe

The search for Dr Debanjib Sharma, a 45-year-old dentist from Assam, has stretched into its third week with no concrete leads emerging from Arunachal Pradesh, where he disappeared during a solo motorcycle trip.

His 82-year-old mother, Pranati Sharma, a retired lawyer, refuses to give up hope despite the prolonged uncertainty. "I believe my son will return. In the absence of any proof that something tragic has happened, I choose to believe in a positive outcome — even miracles," she said from her home in Assam.

The mother has become increasingly vocal about what she sees as gaps in the police investigation. She questions the early return of her son's belongings and challenges the drowning theory that the authorities have suggested.

"Just two days after his disappearance, they returned his belongings — phone, wallet, helmet, everything. It felt rushed, as if they had already closed the chapter. But my son is not a file to be wrapped up and forgotten," she said.

Dr Sharma vanished on May 31 from Tulow Resort near Parashuram Kund, Arunachal Pradesh. He was last seen that morning after ordering tea and breakfast. Resort staff claimed a power outage had disabled their CCTV system, and they failed to produce a proper guest register.

Police recovered all his personal items from his hotel room, including his motorcycle helmet, protective gear, phone, wallet, and professional camera. An FIR was filed at the Wakro Police Station, but investigators have not disclosed any significant progress.

The retired lawyer mother disputes the drowning possibility that has been circulated. "I know my son. He would never go near water if there was even a 1% risk — especially if someone had warned him. He's not a child who can't assess danger," she explained.

She points to her son's safety equipment found in his room as evidence of his cautious nature. "Yes, he was a biker — but an extremely safety-conscious one. His helmet, knee guards, and other protective gear were all found in his hotel room. That alone gives ample proof of his cautious nature."

Pranati Sharma is now demanding authorities form a Special Investigation Team to handle the case. "No CCTV footage, no eyewitness, no recovered body — yet they keep repeating 'drowning' as if that ends the case. How can this be considered a complete investigation?" she asked.

The emotional weight of the wait is evident in her voice as she recalls their last meeting. "Before he left, he touched my feet as always. I never imagined it would be such a long wait."