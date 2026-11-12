Assamese singer and musician Manas Robin has appealed to people across Assam to participate in a programme titled ‘A Day for Zubeen’ (Jubinor Babe Eidin), scheduled to be held at the Assam Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara on November 22, saying the gathering is intended to honour and preserve the legacy of Zubeen Garg rather than organise a protest.

Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on Thursday, Robin expressed concern over what he described as declining public participation in programmes and gatherings related to Zubeen Garg. He observed that despite appeals, some events draw only 20 to 100 people, while organisers have to make considerable efforts to bring crowds to others.

Recalling the overwhelming public response whenever Zubeen Garg visited a place during his lifetime, Robin questioned whether people were knowingly or unknowingly allowing the stature of an artiste who had meant so much to Assam to diminish.

“Zubeen da was extraordinary in terms of his music, knowledge, heart, richness of personality and popularity. He lived like a king and departed like an emperor. Instead of allowing his stature to diminish, we must think of ways to make his legacy even greater,” Robin said.

Describing himself as someone who directly benefited from Zubeen Garg's contributions, Robin said it was difficult for him to imagine what his own life would have been like without the singer's presence. He added that he did not want Garg's stature or contributions to be diminished in any way.

Clarifying the purpose of the November 22 event, Robin said it was neither a protest nor an agitation but an effort to bring people together for positive and constructive discussions on preserving, honouring and furthering Zubeen Garg's legacy.

The programme will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Assam Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. Referring to the trust people had placed in him over the past 30 years, Robin appealed to the public to join the gathering and contribute to the collective initiative in memory of the late artiste.

