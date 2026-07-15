'Not a single egg should enter through Srirampur': Himanta claims 'egg syndicate' in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 15 claimed that an "egg syndicate" was operating in the state and proposed that the government impose a tax on eggs imported from outside the state to encourage local production and achieve self-reliance.

Speaking in the Assam Assembly, Sarma alleged that money was being collected from eggs entering Assam as well as from eggs produced within the state.

"Our demand should be that Assam becomes so self-reliant in egg production that not a single egg enters through the Srirampur gate," he said.

The chief minister argued that the state should focus on expanding egg production instead of depending on imports. He proposed setting up one egg production unit in each of Assam's 126 Assembly constituencies, with every unit having the capacity to produce one lakh eggs.

Sarma suggested that the government provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for each project, saying the state could become self-sufficient in egg production "almost overnight".

Referring to eggs entering through the Srirampur border, Sarma claimed that "someone is collecting tax", which, according to him, increases the price of imported eggs. He said this allows local sellers to match those prices.

"I want the government itself to impose a tax on eggs coming from outside the state so that we can produce more eggs within Assam," Sarma said, adding that such a policy would create an incentive for local production and reduce the state's reliance on imported eggs.