Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has called for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls every five years, saying the exercise is necessary to ensure that no foreign national's name remains on the state's voter list. His demand comes amid an ongoing political debate over voter verification, electoral integrity and illegal immigration in Assam.

“Everyone wants an SIR in Assam. Not a single foreigner's name should remain on Assam's voter list,” Baruah said.

Referring to Assam's six-year-long anti-foreigners agitation, the minister argued that the state had specific reasons to ensure regular scrutiny of its electoral rolls. The agitation, which lasted from 1979 to 1985, was centred on demands to identify and remove illegal immigrants from electoral rolls and address concerns over migration.

Baruah's remarks add to the debate over the verification of voter lists in a state where illegal immigration has remained a politically sensitive issue for decades.

Baruah Criticises Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over EVM Debate

The minister also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition over allegations concerning electronic voting machines (EVMs) and demands to return to ballot paper voting.

Accusing the Congress of questioning the electoral process after defeats, Baruah said the party had repeatedly blamed EVMs instead of accepting election results.

“Congress never stands with the public, which is why they keep losing. And after losing, they blame EVMs, sometimes ballot papers, or make other excuses,” he said.

The remarks come amid a broader political dispute over the credibility of EVMs, with Opposition parties raising concerns about the voting system and the conduct of elections.

Baruah Claims Growing Support for BJP at Nalbari Rally

Speaking about the Jan Jagaran Samdal rally in Nalbari, the minister said young people and women were increasingly extending support to the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam.

According to the organisers, the rally drew more than 30,000 people. The attendance figure has not been independently verified.

Baruah also criticised groups that opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), alleging that their position was contrary to the country's interests.

The minister's demand for a five-year cycle of intensive electoral roll revision is likely to add to the political debate in Assam over citizenship, voter eligibility and illegal immigration.

Any decision on the frequency and implementation of a Special Intensive Revision, however, would have to be taken by the competent electoral authorities under the applicable legal and administrative framework.