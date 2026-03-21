Not a strong leader, even Congress feels there’s something: Navajyoti Talukdar on Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged ISIS link

BJP leader Navajyoti Talukdar, who recently resigned from the Congress, has launched a sharp attack on Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, questioning his leadership and referring to recent remarks linking him to alleged extremist connections.



Talukdar said, “Gaurav Gogoi is not a strong leader. When the Chief Minister talked about him being linked to ISIS, I told him to go to court. I even offered to give a statement to the media that if he has any such links, he should be put in jail.”



Talukdar further claimed that Gogoi had responded by saying that he could oppose the allegations but should not speak about him being jailed. “So, there is something maybe… Those people who are in Congress also now feel that there is something,” Talukdar alleged.



Talukdar began his new political innings with the BJP after stepping down as APCC vice-president and resigning from the primary membership of the Congress. In his resignation letter addressed to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he cited prolonged dissatisfaction with the party’s functioning.

(Inputs from ANI)