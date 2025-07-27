'Not Cinema ticket': Atul Bora warns AGP ticket hopefuls to show real contribution

As the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) gears up for the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Assam Assembly elections, party president Atul Bora delivered a strong message to ticket aspirants, emphasising that dedication to organisational work and grassroots outreach will be central to candidate selection.

Speaking at a key AGP meeting in Dispur today, Bora addressed the party cadre and leadership:

"If you only demand or threaten, you won’t get a ticket. You must have an organisational base, work for the party, and increase public outreach — only then will you earn a ticket. Before seeking a party ticket, first engage in organisational work. An election ticket is not like a movie ticket."

Bora further clarified that allocations would not be made based on lobbying alone: “Just asking won’t get you a ticket — it will depend on how much work you have done for the party.”

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The meeting, which saw the presence of working president Keshab Mahanta and other senior leaders, focused on strategic planning for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Bora noted, "There will be discussions in the meeting regarding the roadmap for the upcoming 2026 Assembly election. We are giving importance to the opinions of the district committees." He reiterated AGP’s readiness for alliance politics, stating, "If we are in an alliance, we will proceed with a give-and-take approach."

Addressing speculation about internal conflicts over ticket distribution, Bora maintained that "there is currently no dissatisfaction among existing AGP MLAs regarding ticket allotment." He acknowledged that while differences of opinion are natural in any political party, "there is no place for conflict or rebellion in the party."

Looking ahead, Bora pledged to focus on expanding AGP’s influence: "We are definitely thinking about how to increase our seat share, but our primary focus right now is on strengthening the party’s organisational base. If we don’t bring in new energy, how will it work? AGP will give priority to new ideas, new thinking, and fresh faces of the new era."

Party insiders described the meeting as a step toward ensuring robust grassroots mobilisation ahead of elections, with a renewed emphasis on youth and innovation while maintaining party unity and discipline. The upcoming months are expected to see intensified organisational activities as the AGP sharpens its electoral strategy.