'Not everyone is a Dhurandhar': Himanta on Assam Police identifying 21 illegal infiltrators

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 30 said 21 alleged illegal infiltrators had been identified in the state, asserting that prompt action had been taken against them as part of the government's ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration.

Sharing the update on X, Sarma praised the Assam Police for detecting the individuals and said they had been prevented from continuing to stay in the state illegally.

"Not everyone is a Dhurandhar, especially in Assam! 21 illegal infiltrators tested their mettle to survive illegally in Assam but were promptly identified by the OGs in the game – @assampolice – and appropriate action was initiated to neutralise the threat they posed," the chief minister wrote.

The latest announcement comes hours after Sarma said authorities had prevented 18 foreign nationals from entering India, underscoring the state's continued efforts to curb illegal infiltration across its international border.

In another post on X, the chief minister said the government remained committed to protecting Assam's security and identity through continuous surveillance and enforcement.

"Our vigilance remains uncompromising, with strict monitoring and action continuing 24×7," he said, adding that stringent action had been taken against the 18 individuals.

Sarma, however, did not disclose where the foreign nationals were intercepted or reveal their nationalities.