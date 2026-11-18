Guwahati witnessed a night of hard rock, nostalgia and electrifying energy as legendary American band Guns N’ Roses made its Northeast debut, drawing a crowd of more than 30,000 music lovers to the city.

And for those who had wondered whether the legendary Axl Rose would still deliver the goods, the answer was emphatic: it was Axl Rose on the microphone, not Mickey Mouse, and certainly not a lip-sync performance. The frontman and the band hit the strings hard, giving fans the live rock experience they had waited years to witness.

The concert drew fans not just from across Assam but also from neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal, besides different parts of the Northeast's seven states. The massive turnout transformed the arena into a meeting point for rock enthusiasts who travelled long distances to witness the band's first performance in the region.

The evening opened with Indian rock band Parikrama, which set the tone for the night. When the band struck up its signature number, But It Rained, the response from the Guwahati audience was electric. The performance brought a wave of nostalgia and excitement, warming up the massive crowd ahead of the headliners.

When Guns N’ Roses took the stage, the atmosphere reached another level. For thousands of fans, the opportunity to experience the iconic band's music live in Guwahati was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. The band delivered the kind of high-voltage rock performance that its followers had travelled, waited and queued for.

Axl Rose also had a message for the audience: patience. And for many fans, that word summed up the evening beyond the music itself.

While the concert delivered on its promise as a major musical event, the arrangements left room for considerable improvement. Ticketing and entry management could have been better organised to prevent the confusion and chaos faced by concertgoers. The condition and availability of washrooms also drew criticism, with several attendees pointing to inadequate facilities, particularly for men.

These shortcomings exposed the challenges of managing a large-scale concert and highlighted the need for better crowd management, ticketing systems and basic amenities at future events.

Yet, for all the organisational shortcomings, the music remained the night's biggest takeaway. More than 30,000 people came together to experience a band whose songs have shaped generations of rock fans. The guitars roared, the crowd sang along, and Guwahati got a concert night that many will remember for years.

The arrangements may have tested the audience's patience, but Guns N’ Roses made the wait worthwhile. For the city, it was more than just another concert — it was one of those nights that make a place feel part of global music history.