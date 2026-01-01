Not my job to make people believe that I'm not anti-Muslim: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1, 2026, dismissed claims that his government is anti-Muslim, saying his responsibility is to govern Assam and uphold his administration’s ideological positions, not to counter perceptions held outside the state.

Responding to a question by India Today NE, on the national narrative that paints him as being against Muslims rather than against “Miyas”, whom he described as illegal Bangladeshi migrants, Sarma said he had no obligation to clarify such distinctions for critics. “My job is to work for the state of Assam and for the country. We have a clear ideological stance, and we speak on our ideological issues,” he said.

Sarma argued that his government’s record should be assessed on the ground. “People must come to Assam and see how we are working for the poor and downtrodden,” he said, adding that several decisions taken by his administration had directly benefited Muslim women.

Referring to the state’s move to ban polygamy, the chief minister said the measure had been widely welcomed within the community. “When we banned polygamy, Muslim women were the happiest,” he said.

Sarma maintained that changing the opinions of those who believe his government is anti-Muslim does not fall within his remit. “It is not my job to change the perception of those who think so. People can come to Assam and see it for themselves,” he added.