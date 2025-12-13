"Not satisfied": Actor Ravi Sarma questions findings in Zubeen Garg death probe

Actor Ravi Sarma has voiced strong dissatisfaction with the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) chargesheet filed in connection with the death of acclaimed music icon Zubeen Garg, asserting that crucial questions remain unanswered and justice is yet to be fully served.

Reacting sharply to the contents of the chargesheet, Sarma said he was “not at all satisfied” with the conclusions drawn by the investigating agency and raised concerns over what he described as missing or incomplete evidence. Stressing the need for transparency, the actor demanded greater clarity regarding the events leading up to the singer’s death.

“I still want answers. Several videos had surfaced earlier, but I want to see the final video. As Zubeen’s friend and an admirer, I have the right to know what happened to him in his final moments,” Sarma stated.

The actor further remarked that many of the suspicions raised by the public at the outset of the case have now been substantiated through the investigation. According to him, early allegations that were initially dismissed have gained credibility as details have emerged.

“What we had alleged even before the investigation has now been proven correct. Ignoring a drowning man despite having the ability to save him amounts to nothing but criminal negligence,” he said, underscoring what he believes to be grave lapses in responsibility.

Sarma also expressed unease over reports suggesting that Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, has accepted the SIT chargesheet. While acknowledging her personal stance, he made it clear that he does not share the same view.

“I have heard that Garima has accepted the chargesheet. Personally, I am not happy with this, and I am not satisfied,” the actor added.